Green Country Lake Levels drop off heading into Labor Day weekend

Following one of Green Country's wettest Junes on record, water levels at our area lakes were swollen to the point of flooding campgrounds and causing danger for those venturing out on the reservoirs.

Heading into Labor Day weekend, it is a different story. Recent drought, extreme heat and water releases from the various lakes have allowed most reservoirs to drop to near average levels. While lakes like Oologah remain a few feet above its normal level, some lakes are a few feet below normal as well. Lakes Tenkiller and Eufaula fell under their normal water levels in the past month.

Keystone Lake saw precipitous fall in its water level since early July. Over the course of two months, the water level has dropped by over 17 feet. High rates of water release from the dam mid-summer helped to curb the level and allow it to gradually drop since that point. In addition to the dam releases, the lack of rainfall in the upper Arkansas River Basin has caused water intake for the lake to drop off. Extreme heat also causes evaporation from the lake surface day after day as well. These three factors have led to a normal lake level just in time for the final big holiday weekend of the summer.

This bodes well for anyone venturing to the lakes for Labor Day weekend. To get the latest weather forecast for the weekend and beyond, click here.