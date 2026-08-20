'Kids are going to come home hungry': State after-school meal program restricted

SAVANNA, Okla. — The start of the school year also means the restart of a stable meal schedule for thousands of Oklahoma children. But after an email sent to districts Aug. 18 from the State Department of Education, those meals might no longer come, warns one superintendent.

“Basically, we can continue to serve (after-school meals) all the way up until September 30, and then after that, we will not be allowed to participate in the way that the program and most schools have done it,” Savanna Public Schools superintendent Adam Newman told 2 News Oklahoma on Aug. 19.



Newman said his district has qualified for Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) after-school meals for at-risk students for years.

The program is funded by USDA and regulated by OSDE.

But according to the OSDE email Newman said he and other superintendents received, meals now would have to be served at least 30 minutes after school has let out for the day.

Oklahoma State Department of Education

However, Savanna Public School and many others have already made days longer to previously qualify while making up for the state’s new school recess law.

“Now, for rural schools such as Savanna, the problem is that a large number of our students go home on a school bus," Newman said via Zoom. "I mean, you're trying to maintain those routes. You don't have a lot of kids staying after school for tutoring because, again, they've got to ride those buses home, parents, you know, driving, trying to make the pickup and drop-off times. We've already got kids on buses for an hour and a half.”



WATCH: Full interview with Adam Newman of Savanna Public School Superintendent on OSDE abruptly changing afterschool meals restrictions

The superintendent expects many other districts across the state to end the CACFP meals altogether.

“Well, their kids are going to come home hungry,” David Lassiter of KTC Distribution told 2 News of how parents should receive the OSDE announcement.

Lassiter said companies preparing and delivering those meals like his - an indigenous and woman-run company out of Atoka employing eight people – are now set to meet the same fate.

“We'll shut down operations September 30," Lassiter said. "Schools that have been doing expanded learning time, they've already got their day set. School started. They're not going to change. They'll just stop feeding their kids, and KTC Distribution will go out of business. ”

OSDE was contacted for comment by 2 News but has not responded as of late Aug. 19.

"To do this program, a school has to be 50% free and reduced. And so, in southeastern Oklahoma, eastern Oklahoma, it's every school," Lassiter said. "You've got pockets of places that don't qualify, but for the bulk of Oklahoma it's nearly every school. It's a shame to do this."



WATCH: Full interview with David Lassiter of KTC Distribution

Distributor says OSDE afterschool meal restrictions will close businesses

2 News also contacted each of the three remaining candidates for State Superintendent. Dr. Robert Franklin said he is in contact with those affected:

"I’m not sure about the rationale and circumstances that led to this recent OSDE decision . Alas, the heavy burden of managing federal dollars and the entangled bureaucracies that get in the way of supporting meals for children and schools are often misunderstood by most . It is obviously frustrating for those who advocate for providing meal support for hungry children and families .

Again , I’m unfamiliar with all the details leading up to this decision, but suffice to say there is frustration for those who were doing their due diligence yet now will not have access to the federal dollars to provide the meal and snack support to students in their communities." Dr. Robert Franklin

Fellow Republican James Taylor's campaign sent back a statement via email Aug. 19:

"As Superintendent, James will examine every program to ensure students’ needs are met and taxpayer money is used as efficiently as possible." James Taylor Campaign

Democrat Jennettie Marshall and her campaign did not respond to 2 News as of Aug. 19.

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