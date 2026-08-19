MSUKOGEE, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation wants to hear from Native citizens about the challenges that may be standing between them and becoming more self-sufficient.

Those barriers could include finding a job, pursuing an education, accessing transportation or dealing with health-related challenges.

WATCH: Muscogee Nation seeking feedback on barriers to self-sufficiency

Muscogee Nation seeking feedback on barriers to self-sufficiency

The effort is part of the Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency, or ROSS, Program, a federally funded program that works with low-income residents of Indian housing.

Jason Salsman with the Muscogee Nation said hearing directly from people will help the program understand where the greatest needs are.

“We hope that more people will reach out and let us know what they need, how we’re doing, what we can do to better serve them,” Salsman said.

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Once the program identifies the barriers someone is facing, Salsman said the goal is to connect that person with resources that can help them move forward.

That could include assistance with job training, pursuing higher education or coordinating transportation that may otherwise prevent someone from reaching those goals.

“Hey, let’s give you the tools you need to where, you know, you’re one step ahead of where you were last year,” Salsman said.

The ROSS Program also focuses on financial literacy, including budgeting and credit management, with the goal of helping people become more financially secure.

Salsman said the program is ultimately about helping families make progress toward greater independence.

“This upward trajectory with self-sufficiency, and it’s really good to see these families come through these programs,” Salsman said.

Native citizens who want to share the barriers they are facing or learn more about available resources can contact ROSS Program Service Coordinator Chelsea Walker.

Walker can be reached by phone at 918-732-7808 or by email at cwalker@muscogeenation.com.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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