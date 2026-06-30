KEYSTONE DAM — An unusually wet June has caused area reservoirs to swell. Keystone Lake, which catches water from the Arkansas River basin, was sitting over 17 feet above average as of Monday evening.

This has prompted the Army Corps of Engineers to now release over 60,000 cubic feet per second of water from the dam.

Watch the video to see how this compares with other recent water releases and how other lake levels are faring as we head toward the holiday weekend

Keystone Dam releasing most water since the floods of 2019

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