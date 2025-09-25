Judge rules Adair Co. sledgehammer attack case to proceed

ADAIR COUNTY — Two Adair County men accused in a sledgehammer attack could soon face a jury trial. The victim’s dad also got shot and killed that night, but no murder charges are filed.

During the preliminary hearing, the victim, Ryan Stephens, testified that his driver’s side window was smashed out, he was pulled out of his truck.

He said the defendants, Alan Becker and Rod Garman, were the men involved in a sledgehammer attack that put him in the hospital.

He said he was kicked, punched, and put in a chokehold—and described it as a “fight for his life.”

He had few words as he exited the courtroom, only saying “no comment” when 2 News asked if he would like to comment on the allegations against him.

The judge ruled there was enough evidence for the case against both men to proceed.

Earlier this year, Becker had been accusing Stephens of burning his barn and stealing farm equipment, which are unfounded claims.

The affidavit accuses Becker, Garman, two of Garman’s sons and Becker’s farm hand in the May 30 attack.

The other suspects are tribal and the Cherokee Nation says the investigation is ongoing.

After the beating where they also allegedly stole a gun and phone, Stephens’ dad, Carl Hutchinson, went over to confront Becker. Becker shot and killed him in the driveway, claiming self-defense.

Rachel Dallis is an attorney and family advocate fighting for more charges to be filed. She says she still has hope for her clients, through the ongoing FBI investigation, that all five suspects could be charged in the death of Hutchinson.

“Definitely mixed emotions, it’s hard to accept we were only in court for the robbery and not getting justice for Carl, which is what we really want, but Ryan deserves justice, too.”

Erik Grayless, the Tulsa County District Attorney prosecuting the case, declined to comment. He is the one who referred to Adair County as “Yellowstone” when telling the family he wouldn’t file charges related to the shooting. He referred me to the AG’s opinion that declining charges was justified.

The arraignment is set for November 25.

