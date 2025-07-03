Jenks Boomfest cancelled after operators injured in Tuskahoma fire

JENKS, Okla. — The City of Jenks announced that Boomfest is cancelled for 2025.

The company Hance Pyrotechnics, which normally puts on the show, had to cancel because several of their operators were hurt in the Tuskahoma fires.

"The City of Jenks are disappointed that our annual BoomFest will not take place on July 4th, however, we understand Hance Pyrotechnics’ situation and are saddened for everyone affected by the Tuskahoma fire. We ask the community to please send their best wishes to those injured," the city said.

The city said they don't know if it will be rescheduled, but it won't be this weekend.

The Jenks Riverwalk, the Oklahoma Aquarium, and many other areas of Jenks still have opportunities to celebrate the 4th of July.

