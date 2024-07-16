"It's time" | City of Tulsa rehabbing Center of the Universe plaza

TULSA, Okla. — The Center of the Universe still attracts visitors from across the globe, but the signs of its age are apparent.

It is due for a face-lift, and the City of Tulsa, in conjunction with the Downtown Tulsa Partnership, plan to rehab the area.

Brandy Molloy and her son are in town from Arkansas. They said they’ve been exploring Tulsa all day. On a friend’s reccomendation, they came to the Center of the Universe.

“It’s pretty cool,” Molloy said.

This little area brings in folks from across the globe. So Tulsa leaders hope it reflects well on the city.

“Every two years we inspect, and we determine what kind of repairs are needed,” Elliott Stiles, the city’s construction manager said, “It’s time for Tulsa’s downtown Boston Avenue bridge to have its turn.”

Stiles hosted a meeting to tell residents about plans for the bridge’s rehab.

They’ll be making it safer, and as a result, a little prettier. The rusty bolts and torn up pavement will be a thing of the past.

“Everybody that knows somebody that hasn’t been here, brings ‘em to come hear the echo,” Catherine Childress, who works near the Center said.

Residents are wondering if the echo will be preserved. According to Emily Scott, with the Downtown Tulsa Partnership, the echo will stay.

“So we’re actually not moving that concrete ring. We’re preserving that so as to not disturb the echo effect. And then, building on and around it,” Scott said.

“At first, I was a little skpetical, but now I’m totally feeling [the echo],” Scott said.

Ideally, people will be feeling that echo for a long time to come. Construction is set to begin in August. Leaders expect it to wrap up in November or December. It is a $3.5 million project, which will be paid mostly through Vision Tulsa funds.

