OUT OF THIS WORLD: Revamping the Center of the Universe

TULSA, Okla — Construction will start in early August so that the city can make new additions to the center of the universe.

The Center of the Universe attracts plenty of tourists from out of state. Tourists like Rachael Palmer, who visited Tulsa, just had to see the attraction.

"It's super cool. It makes me want to try and figure out the science behind it because I don't quite understand how it works, but it's really neat,” Palmer said.

Palmer and many other tourists said they had a blast at the attraction. The iconic Tulsa spot is getting a makeover, and construction will start in August.

The city is adding greenery, a train-watching spot, and event spaces. Palmer told 2 News what she's most excited about.

"Shade would be good who doesn't like shade,” said Palmer.

The 10-million-dollar project will close most of the bridge in December. Elliott Stiles, who works with the city, said they will also make some repairs.

"Nothing terribly alarming; it's just kind of routine repairs to try and bring back the bridge into good condition where it can keep on lasting for us,” said Stiles.

Casey Chasteen visited Tulsa for a concert and said she couldn’t wait to see the changes.

"Yeah, I'd definitely want to come back and check it out if they revitalized it and changed it in any way. It's a really pretty area,” said Chasteen.

The new Center of the Universe is expected to be finished as early as next April.

