'It's a very emotional day for me': Tulsa holds Veterans Day Parade

TULSA, Okla. — Music filled the air, members of the military, walked the downtown Tulsa streets in formation, and small flags waved throughout the crowd.

"It's just a very emotional day for me," Russell Smith said.

The Tulsa Veterans Day Parade. A day, and an event, meant to honor those that served like Smith, a veteran of the Vietnam War.

"I was drafted in 1967, and I went to infantry in Fort Polk," Smith said. "And 13 days after that, I was in Vietnam."

Smith, an Army veteran now 78 years old, calls celebrations like this parade bittersweet.

"It's very emotional because we lost so many young guys over there that didn't get to participate in stuff like this," Smith said. "So a lot of time, it brings tears to my eyes."

The teary eyed vet standing right next to the Sudduth family. It's become tradition for them, attending the parade on their son Benjamin's birthday. The now 10-year-old says there's nowhere else he'd rather be.

"My great grandpa was in the Army," Benjamin said. "And it's just fun watching all the cars go by, and all the army cars and veterans."

"We're proud of all of our fellow Americans who currently serve, and who have served," Benjamin's dad Chris added. "They're due way more than just one day to come out and celebrate what they have done for all of us."

The Sudduth's, like the rest of the large crowd downtown, thankful for those in Green Country that served like Mr. Smith.

"The fact that there are so many people taking time to come down here and support the veterans," Smith said. "It's just very important."

