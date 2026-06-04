Italian paper giant invests $775M in Port of Inola expansion

INOLA, Okla. — Sofidel, one of the world's leading paper product manufacturers, is embarking on a $775 million expansion at the Port of Inola.

The massive investment in Oklahoma will add 200 jobs to the local workforce and expand the Italian-grown company's footprint by 1 million square feet.

Local News New company in Inola to create 300 jobs

"We are very dedicated to the factory, to the US in general," said CEO Luigi Lazzareschi. "I mean, in the last 12 years, most of our investments have been dedicated to our US expansion."

For Lazzareschi, expanding in Oklahoma was a strategic no-brainer.

"We don't need one site to serve the whole nation; we need several sites," he said. "The Oklahoma site, this one in Inola, is perfect to serve all the southern parts of the US."

KJRH

It's a family company. Lazzareschi said he grew up on their first plant in Italy, riding his bike around the property.

Sofidel has served the US out of Inola since 2018. This project will grow the plant to nearly 3 million square feet.

They've already created about 600 jobs in the Inola community. The expansion will add approximately 200 more positions when the project comes online in 2028.

Inola Mayor Darlene Shear says she's hopeful the growth will attract even more development to her town.

KJRH

"There's a lot of people who might want to think about it here, about Sofidel, close to home, they don't have to travel so far, and you know, raise their family," said Shear.

Sofidel operates in 13 countries and 11 states across the USA.

"The impact ripples far beyond the gates of this facility," said Tulsa Regional Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal. "It strengthens schools. It supports small businesses, and it expands the tax space, and it gives young people a reason to believe they can build a meaningful career right here at home."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

