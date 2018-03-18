Inola held a groundbreaking of a new international company that'll create about 300 jobs

INOLA, Okla. - Governor Mary Fallin and the City of Inola broke ground of a new international company on Friday.

Sofidel Group, which produces paper products, will create about 300 jobs by 2020.

Mayor Larry Grigg said this will benefit the city through sales tax.

"The workers and people that will move in if they get jobs here, it will be great for the city, and then of course it'll generate tax revenue for the school," said Grigg.

Sofidel will be the largest business in Inola.

"We're hoping that this will bring other businesses to this site," said Mayor Grigg.

The company will be located at the Inola River Rail Industrial Site on 8972 E. 620 Road near Highway 412.

