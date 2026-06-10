Irish cyclist, 66, chases Route 66 world record on centennial year

TULSA, Okla. — Joe Barr, a 66-year-old cyclist from Ireland, is attempting to set a Guinness World Record by riding his bike along the entire length of Route 66 during the highway's centennial year — a feat he describes as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Barr began his journey in California and is riding more than 2,000 miles along the historic route. 2 News tracked him down just off Southwest Boulevard at West 12th and Galveston.

"We've done a lot of world records like different types. Some successful, some unsuccessful, but I thought to myself, there can only ever be one. One thing in this and it's the first if we can finish it to be recorded, it can never happen again on a centennial," Barr said.

Barr is not making the attempt alone. A full team supports him, working two 12-hour shifts to keep the effort moving around the clock. He said the challenge goes far beyond Race Across America in difficulty.

He rode two days straight through the desert at 117 degrees before the heat forced a temporary stop.

"I tried to keep to the schedule as best I could, but there came a point where it was so hot we just had to pull over and we took time out, but we still kept riding through it and managed it. So we went off schedule from the race perspective, but truthfully that was only a second goal for me. Finishing this thing is the goal. Regardless of what time it is. Because whoever wants to come after it and try, good luck," Barr said.

Barr is aiming to complete the full route in about 10 and a half days. When he finishes, the bike he has been riding will be given away to mark the end of the historic journey.

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