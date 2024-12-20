IN MEMORIAM: Remembering those lost in 2024

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma lost several notable figures in 2024, and 2 News is taking a moment to honor their legacies.

This list is far from exhaustive. If we missed someone, let us know!

Harrison Moseby

Harrison was a Tulsa firefighter who passed away after a tough battle with cancer. His journey and faith during such turmoil inspired many across Green Country.

Toby Keith

Toby Keith passed away on Feb. 5 at the age of 62 after a battle with stomach cancer.

Keith released his first album Toby Keith in 1993. He would then release three more albums, 1994's Boomtown, 1996's Blue Moon, and 1997's Dream Walkin'. All four albums produced several Top Ten singles and earned Gold or higher certification. His debut single, "Should've Been a Cowboy," became the most-played country song of the 1990s.

Jimmy Economou

Jimmy Economou owned Coney Island Hot Weiners Shop, which was started by his father in 1926. He passed away at the age of 93.

He was known for giving immigrants opportunities to honor his parents, who had immigrated from Greece.

“Gave them a leg up,” Jimmy’s sister, Georgia Tsilekas, said. “And a lot of those people opened up restaurants of their own in Tulsa.”

Thomas Stafford

Born in Weatherford, Oklahoma, in 1930, Thomas (Tom) Stafford was one of NASA's early astronauts. During his career, he participated in four space missions. He flew the Gemini 6, Gemini 9, Apollo 10, and Apollo-Soyuz.

He died at the age of 93.

Robert LaFortune

Perhaps no name carries as much weight around Tulsa as LaFortune.

It is immortalized at LaFortune Park, LaFortune Tower, and in the halls of many other buildings around town.

Despite all the recognition, so many knew Robert J. LaFortune as "Mayor Bob." LaFortune served as mayor of Tulsa from 1970-78.

97 years later, he passed away "as the sun set on the city he loved," his grandson, Tulsa's Mayor GT Bynum, said.

Norma Howard

Renowned Choctaw artist Norma Howard passed away at 65.

"She captured the Choctaw style, their heritage, cultural ways," said Cherokee artist Vivian Cottrell, remembering her friend.

Chelsea Herr, the curator of Indigenous art at the Gilcrease Museum, explained, "Her technique was to create tiny brush strokes, called hatch marks, that actually look like a basket weave. Choctaw people are known for creating very intricate baskets, and she imbued that technique in her watercolor painting strokes."

Jim Inhofe

Former United States Senator Jim Inhofe died at the age of 89.

A former aide said he had a sudden, unexpected illness over the holiday and passed at 4:48 a.m. on July 9.

He passed peacefully with his wife Kay holding his hand, surrounded by his kids Molly, Jimmy, and Katy.

