Former Senator Jim Inhofe dead at 89

TULSA, Okla. — Former United States Senator Jim Inhofe died at the age of 89.

Inhofe born in Iowa in 1934 and moved to Tulsa with his family in 1942. He grew up here and went to Central High School and later graduated from the University of Tulsa.

He served in the army for three years before starting a career at his father's insurance company before starting his political career.

Inhofe served in the Oklahoma House for Representatives for three years and later in the Oklahoma State Senate for another 8 years. He unsuccessfully ran for governor and Congress before successfully serving three terms as mayor of Tulsa.

Mike Neal, president of the Tulsa Regional Chamber highlighted some of Inhofe's impact on Tulsa and the state:

“The Tulsa Regional Chamber mourns the death of former U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe, who spent his entire professional career seeking to enrich the lives of Oklahomans. As a former Tulsa mayor, Congressman and the longest-serving U.S. senator from Oklahoma, Inhofe was the consummate public servant, unafraid to advocate for his constituents, particularly in the areas of transportation, infrastructure and the armed services.



We are especially grateful to the former senator for several recent wins, including full funding of the Tulsa/West Tulsa Levees, a longtime priority within the Chamber’s OneVoice Regional Legislative Agenda. He also led the effort to designate U.S. Highway 412 as an interstate, and he oversaw reforms to help address the maintenance backlog of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.



The breadth of Senator Inhofe’s impact on Oklahoma and the members of its business community is immeasurable. We applaud his commitment to our great state and offer our condolences to Kay and his wonderful family.”

He then served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1987-1994. He resigned to serve in the U.S. Senate. He served from 1994-2023 before retiring.

U.S. Representatve Kevin Hern called Inhofe a mentor:

“Senator Jim Inhofe was a dear friend and mentor, a titan in Oklahoma, and a highly effective leader in DC. Tammy and I are keeping Kay and the rest of the Inhofe family in our prayers. Jim spent his life in service to his country, both in uniform and in the halls of Congress. He will always be remembered as a fighter, especially for our military service members. Jim’s legacy of service, leadership, and faith reflect the Oklahoma Standard and the pride he held in his work. Along with the family, friends, and many Oklahomans who knew and loved him, I mourn the loss of a great man.”

Inhofe married Kay Kirkpatrick in 1959 and had four children.

An avid pilot, Inhofe got his pilot's license at 28 and remained an active pilot most of his life.

