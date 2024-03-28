Former Tulsa mayor Robert 'Bob' LaFortune passes away at 97

TULSA, Okla. — Former Tulsa mayor Robert "Bob" LaFortune has passed away at 97.

LaFortune was born and raised in Tulsa and attended the University of Tulsa before receiving a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Purdue in 1951.

After graduating, he worked at Reilly Tar and Chemical Corporation before becoming owner of Reed Drilling Company.

In 1964, LaFortune became a street commissioner, helping pave the way for the city's expressway system, plan City Hall, the Police-Courts Building, and the Port of Catoosa.

As mayor, LaFortune fought against poverty and fostered an environment where more Tulsans participated in government.

During his eight years as mayor, the city's budget more than quadrupled, and the Tulsa Performing Arts Center was built.

He was asked to share his views and talents at the White House and was widely respected.

LaFortune was approached to run for higher offices but elected to stay in Tulsa with his family.

His impact didn't stop at being mayor.

He helped guide the Tulsa Transit Authority, YMCA, the Tulsa Council on Alcoholism, Gilcrease Museum, and a variety of other groups.

LaFortune also served on multiple boards throughout the years, including the Williams Companies, Cascia Hall and the Oklahoma Heritage Association.

His grandson is the current Tulsa mayor, G.T. Bynum. He released the following statement after the passing of his grandfather:

I can’t remember a time when my grandfather wasn’t my hero. I am grateful for all I learned from him about faith, family, and public service.



He showed through 75 years of service to Tulsa what a positive impact one person can make for the good. And he approached his work at the City of Tulsa as a public service, not as a political opportunity. He made a significant contribution to nearly every aspect of Tulsa’s community life through tireless effort because he loved our city so much.



Even at the age of 97, he remained excited about the city that Tulsa is becoming and believed that our best days are yet to come.

LaFortune was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1975 and the Tulsa Hall of Fame in 1988.

