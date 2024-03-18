Oklahoma astronaut Thomas Stafford dies at 93

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma astronaut Thomas Stafford passed away Monday at 93 years old.

Born in Weatherford, Oklahoma, in 1930, Thomas (Tom) Stafford was one of NASA's early astronauts. During his career, he participated in four space missions. He flew the Gemini 6, Gemini 9, Apollo 10, and Apollo-Soyuz.

Stafford began his career in the United States Air Force after training at the U.S. Naval Academy. After some time in the Air Force, he began training to be an astronaut.

His first mission was Gemini 6. The mission tested if two spacecraft could get close to one another to dock or connect spacecraft. Stafford and a co-pilot were able to complete this mission by coming within one foot of each other in space, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.

His second mission came after the original crew for the Gemini 9 mission tragically died in a plane crash. He was on the backup team and stepped up to participate in the mission.

During the Gemini 9 mission, he saved his co-astronaut after his mask fogged over and the communication system failed. Stafford helped guide him back into safety.

Stafford led the Apollo 10 mission and flew the largest rocket, the Saturn V. This mission blazed the trail for the moonwalk as it mapped out the moon's service.

His last mission, the Apollo-Soyuz, involved docking with Russian astronauts, the first international gathering in space. Stafford and Russian Astronaut Alexei Leonov shook hands in space, which became the "Handshake in Space," which, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society, was a symbol that pushed the end of the Cold War.

Many artifacts from Stafford's successful career are on display at the Stafford Air and Space Museum in Weatherford, Okla.

Many Oklahoma officials issued statements after the announcement of Stafford's death.

Cindy and I are profoundly saddened by the loss of General Stafford, who served his hometown, state, and nation until his last day. He was an Air Force officer, pilot, astronaut, patriot, husband, father, and a man who never stopped serving his country. In the past few months, General Stafford was in my office talking about the next generation in space and ways we can strengthen our nation. In 1962 he not only piloted Gemini VI—he helped develop and prove the basic theory and practicality of space rendezvous—a truly remarkable achievement for a boy from Weatherford. General Stafford leaves a legacy and an example to young Oklahomans of the American dream—no matter who you are or where you start, if you work hard, you can achieve greatness in the United States. We will pray for his family as they grieve his passing. U.S. Senator James Lankford

Very sad to hear that renowned General Tom Stafford (USAF, ret.) has passed away. A Weatherford native, Stafford graduated from Weatherford High School and went on to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. He became a pilot, flight leader, and flight test maintenance officer before being selected for both the Gemini and Apollo missions in 1962. He was a commander on the 1969 Apollo X mission and is still recognized for the all-time highest reentry speed of any manned spacecraft. Amazingly, General Stafford remains the first and only active General to fly in space. General Stafford dedicated his life in service to our country, and his proud legacy will never be forgotten. U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin

General Thomas Stafford was an incredible man and astronaut from Oklahoma. I had the honor of meeting him almost exactly 8 years ago today, so this is surreal. My heart goes out to his wife and sons for this tremendous loss. General Stafford not only played an integral role in the Space Race, but made prodigious strides in academics such as co-writing pilot textbooks that are still referenced today. His legacy will live on through his family, his Weatherford museum, and the people of Oklahoma. House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City)

