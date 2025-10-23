IN-DEPTH: Nearly 280 laws go into effect in Oklahoma on Nov. 1

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of new laws and amendments will take effect on Nov. 1, 2025 for the state of Oklahoma.

2 News compiled a list of some of the most talked-about laws. For a full list, CLICK HERE.

FELONY DUI

SB54 expands the instances where driving under the influence can lead to a felony.

If any of these factors are involved, a DUI is elevated to a felony:



a crash

driving with a minor in the vehicle

excessive speeding or reckless driving

eluding law enforcement

having a blood alcohol level at 0.15% or higher

DRIVERS LICENSE CHANGES

HB2297 creates a reciprocity agreement with the country of Ireland to allow Oklahomans to drive in Ireland and vice versa with a proper drivers license.

HB3671 allows Oklahoma drivers on the autism spectrum to voluntarily add a designation on their drivers licenses that notes their diagnosis.

In order to get the designation, drivers must be diagnosed by a licensed primary care physician, licensed psychologist or licensed psychiatrist. Proponents of the law argue that this will help law enforcement better communicate and interact with individuals on the spectrum.

HB2013, also known as Dylan's Law, allows drivers to have licenses with an epilepsy designation if diagnosed by a doctor. Drivers can start adding this designation on June 1, 2026.

The law is named in honor of Dylan Whitten who passed away in 2017 at the age of 25 due to sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP). The law also requires the State Commissioner of Health to provide epilepsy education for medical professionals.

LAURIA AND ASHLEY'S LAW

HB1001 requires anyone convicted of accessory to first or second-degree murder to serve at least 85% of their sentence before any possibility of parole or commutation.

The law was named after Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, two Oklahoma girls who disappeared decades ago.

SERVING ALCOHOL

HB1062 allows those 18 and older to open and serve beer and wine from their original containers or serve beer, wine, and spirits from a shaker tin that has been premade and mixed by an employee who is at least 21 years old.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND SEXUALLY EXPLICIT MATERIAL

HB1364 makes it illegal to share or obtain nonconsensual AI-generated nude or sexually explicit images with a person's likeness.

FORAGING ON STATE PROPERTY

SB447 allows Oklahomans to forage for nuts, berries and fungi on certain state property for personal use.

The law was authored by Senator Mary Boren who said she didn't know it was against the law until her family was told by a state park ranger.

Foragers are encouraged to wearing visible orange and to educate themselves on what is safe to pick. Anything gathered during foraging cannot be resold.

FOOD TRUCKS

HB1076 or the Food Truck Freedom Act creates a statewide license for food truck owners instead of having a different one from city to city. It also establishes penalties for violations and allows local authorities to regulate food vendors.

2 News spoke with vendors after the law was signed in May:

Another law, HB2459, place fire safety requirements on food truck operators. Food vendors are required to pass inspections by a fire marshall before the law takes affect on Nov. 1.

PAY RAISE FOR ELECTION BOARD MEMBERS

SB831 increases per diem pay for State Election Board members for each meeting for the purpose of of conducting hearings by law.

The pay increase is from $50 to $75.

REGULATING SALES

SB518 adds more required messaging on medical marijuana packaging.

Packing must include all five of these warnings. Only the first two were required previously.



“For use by licensed medical marijuana patients only”

“Keep out of reach of children”

“It is illegal to drive a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana or marijuana products”

"Women should not use marijuana or marijuana products during pregnancy because of the risk of birth defects"

"This product has been tested for contaminants"

SB891 amends requirements for those selling Kratom, a plant-based supplement.

The law defines independent lab testing and requires sellers to provide testing results upon request.

GOVERNOR VETOES THAT WERE OVERRODE

Around 68 laws were almost stopped by vetoes from Governor Kevin Stitt, but will be added to the books after two-thirds of the legislature voted to override the vetoes.

Here are a few that garnered attention.

HB1389, written by Tulsa Rep. Melissa Provenzano, expands access to mammograms for early breast cancer detection by requiring insurance companies to cover them.

Stitt said he vetoed the bill because it would impose new and costly insurance mandates on private health plans and raised insurance premiums, but added that he was sympathetic to those fighting breast cancer.

HB1137 removes the requirement that the Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons to be federally funded and opening it up to state funding.

Stitt controversially vetoed the bill on Missing and Murder Indigenous People's Day.

HB2163 gives the Attorney General's Office the power to enforce Open Records Act violations. Stitt argued the law gives the AG unchecked authority to access records from all state agencies.

