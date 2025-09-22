BROKEN ARROW, Okla — The passing of House Bill 2459 led to a few changes in how food trucks will now operate.

The new law aims to prioritize safety by changing how gas is stored in food trucks.

Andy Little is the Tulsa Fire Department’s public information officer.

“Part of the reasoning that goes into this is because there were food trucks and mobile vendors that weren't properly storing their liquid petroleum gas," he said. "Didn't have the proper suppression systems in their trucks.”

WATCH: INSPECTIONS: Fire Marshall to begin new food truck inspections as new law takes effect:

INSPECTIONS: Fire Marshall to begin new food truck inspections as new law takes effect

Little said that while the fire department isn’t in charge of the food truck inspections, it has been trying to spread the word so that food truck owners can be compliant with the new requirements and continue running their businesses.

The Fire Marshall will be in charge of inspections and will host events on September 22 and 23 for food truck vendors.

The deadline to pass these inspections for food truck owners is November 1.

Vendors can get their inspections and make sure they can keep running their businesses if they pass each requirement.

Peggy Marcano said she started up her food truck business, Peggy Flavors, almost two years ago now.

She said the inspections are a good idea.

“It’s excellent for our customers’ safety, also for those selling food trucks, along with us, being owners of food trucks," said Marcano.

While Marcano is in agreement with the new food truck inspections, she says it can be costly for entrepreneurs like her.

To get ready for the inspection, she said she’s had to pay to install some systems to make sure her truck passes each test.

“There’s a lot of costs we have to pay for as food truck owners, owning a business," she said. "Of course, the economy the way it is now- but luckily here we are, moving forward with everything.”

According to Andy Little, if food truck owners are unable to make the event, they can email the Fire Marshall to set up an appointment.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

