New law creates statewide license for food truck owners

House Bill 1076 was signed into law on May 6. It creates a statewide license for food truck owners instead of having a different one from city to city. State Representative Derrick Hildebrant said food trucks should thrive in Oklahoma without being buried in paperwork.

Business owners at Mayfest said this new law was a significant weight off their shoulders.

Randale Anderson, who owns Hibachi in Tha Hood, knew the struggles of owning a food truck.

"As far as paying double, that's the issue right there because they all have different processes that you have to pay," said Anderson.

Jennifer Gaylord, one of the owners of Five Star BBQ and Steak House, agreed.

"When you do the festivals in every city, you're having to get a city permit for whatever city you set up in," said Gaylord.

Hildebrant is the author of the new law.

"It feels great to be a part of the solution… It's really commonsense legislation that allows the food truck industry to be free market," said Hildebrant.

Hildebrant said vendors will still follow food safety standards. This includes keeping vehicles clean and telling the State Department of Health and local officials before serving at events. Gaylord said she's all for the law.

"The process of running your foot truck a lot easier so yeah I definitely think it'll grow the industry," said Gaylord.

