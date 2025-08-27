IN COURT: Preliminary hearing for Sperry teens, where suspended teachers stand

TULSA, Okla. — The Sperry teens accused of rape by instrumentation against another student are expected on Aug. 27.

2 News followed this story from the beginning.

After several court appearances debating whether or not the two teens would be tried as adults, they are scheduled to appear in court for their preliminary hearing.

Court documents said two teens assaulted another student with a hairbrush through their clothing while at school.

Local News 'Frustrated': Both sides not pleased after Sperry rape case hearing

The victim's lawyer said a video of the assault was sent around the school before the victim's mother was given the video.

The original charges filed were against three teens, but about a month later, the Tulsa County District Attorney dropped one of the students’ charges, saying the third teen was a witness, not directly involved.

Local News Charge dropped against 1 teen in Sperry assault case Jennifer Maupin

The teens went from adult charges to juvenile charges, then back to adult charges in an appeals court—all over a statute’s interpretation.

Another piece to this story came as three Sperry staff members had their teaching certificates suspended.

The lawyer for the victim told 2 News the staff members didn’t report the incident, instead punishing the victim and alleged offenders for “horseplay in the locker room.”

Local News ONLY ON 2: Attorney files lawsuit against Sperry Public School after rape case Braden Bates

2 News reached out about the district’s superintendent yesterday. Superintendent Brian Beagles said all three staff members had their contracts renewed for this school year, but are still on paid suspension.

Superintendent Beagles said when OSDE lifts their suspensions, the staff will be brought back to their previous positions.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

