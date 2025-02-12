Judge dismisses rape charges against 3 Sperry students

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge dropped charges against three Sperry students on Feb. 12.

The three students were charged with first-degree rape by instrumentation after an alleged incident in the fall of 2024.

Two coaches and the principal also had their teaching certificates suspended due to the investigation.

The judge said that a state statute differentiates how first-degree rape and first-degree rape by instrumentation should be prosecuted. The three students were charged as adults, but the judge said because of the statute, the charges should be filed as Youthful Offenders.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office has a week to appeal the dismissal.

The office issued this statement about the dismissal:

The alleged facts of this case clearly demonstrate the State of Oklahoma’s position that rape in the first degree is rape in the first degree whether it is by the use of a penis or by the use of an object. The Oklahoma legislature has long made that point clear. While we are disappointed with today’s ruling, we stand by the filing decision in this case. Our office intends to appeal this ruling to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. We will continue to seek every avenue of justice for the victim in this case.

