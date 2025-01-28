OSBE suspends 3 Sperry teaching certificates in connection to rape case

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted to suspend the teaching certificates of three Sperry employees in the wake of three students being charged with rape.

The suspensions were discussed during executive session, so the public just heard a summary vote on the 11 certificates up for a vote.

Principal Richard Akin, Head Football Coach Robert Park and Assistant Football Coach John King all had their certificates suspended pending investigation.

Earlier this month, three high school students were charged with first-degree rape by instrumentation against another student.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim was assaulted with a hairbrush through their clothing. The investigator said the assault was an intentional act, and none of the suspects showed remorse for the assault until they learned about possible charges.

While the three students were charged as adults, the lawyers for two of them have filed to have the cases taken to juvenile court. Until the judge decides on their juvenile status, 2 News is not naming the suspects here. However, their names are currently public information.

Their next hearing is on Feb. 12.

