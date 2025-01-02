3 Sperry High School students charged with rape by instrumentation

SPERRY, Okla. — Three Sperry High School students are charged with first-degree rape by instrumentation.

2 News requested the affidavit with more details about the case but was told the document wouldn't be available until Friday.

We are waiting to release the student's names until we are able to review court documents.

We reached out to Sperry Public Schools, but have not heard back as they are still on Winter Break.

Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler released this statement about the investigation:

Since charges have been filed in this case, it is important to safeguard the integrity of the judicial process. Given the age of the parties involved, we are also mindful of our laws governing confidentiality. This office will always strive to protect victims in the upmost regard, especially in a criminal act of this nature. As with any criminal charge, the law presumes innocence until a judge or a jury determines otherwise. Oklahoma law authorizes the charging of individuals as adults depending upon the age of the alleged offender and the type of crime allegedly committed. Oklahoma law also affords some individuals charged with adult level crimes to petition to have those cases ultimately handled as a Youthful Offender crime, or even as a Juvenile Delinquency crime. However, any decisions regarding those possible outcomes are vested with the trial court. At this point, we look forward to presenting the facts of this case in a courtroom, which is where it should be tried, and not in the media.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

