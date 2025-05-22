SPERRY, Okla. — The attorney representing a Sperry Public School student who according to the police affidavit was sexually assaulted on school property, filed a lawsuit against the district.

The lawsuit claims the district and staff were negligent and failed to protect his client while at school.

2 News covered this story since charges were announced for three Sperry football players.

Two of those students are charged with first-degree rape by instrumentation as adults, and the third student's charges were dismissed by the Tulsa County district attorney.

The lawyer for the victim spoke with 2 News exclusively after filing the lawsuit.

"Sperry is a governmental entity, we have to give them notice that we're going to sue them. That time period has run and we could not work out the lawsuit. So therefore we filed a lawsuit," said Greg Denney with Greg Denney Law, PLLC.

ONLY ON 2: Attorney files lawsuit against Sperry Public School after rape case

Denney said his client was forced to leave school, now being home-schooled and attending therapy over the incident. That moment Denney said was all captured on video.

"It was passed around the school from several students to parents until finally one of the parents called my client's mom and said, 'Hey, have you seen this video?"' Denney said.

The student he represents has suffered more than physical trauma, according to Denney.

"For your child to go through something like that it's extremely stressful and heartbreaking," he said.

In a new lawsuit filed on May 21, Denney pointed out that the school “failed to protect” his client after learning about the alleged rape.

"Even more importantly, whenever the administration got a hold of the video, they hid the video so that the public wouldn't see it and so they tried to sweep it underneath the rug. Those are the things that we want to bring out in a lawsuit," said Denney.

In the court document, Denney said school staff made the “attackers” and victim do "extensive physical exercises as punishment for the incident."

The lawsuit continues saying Sperry Public Schools has a responsibility to protect students – something Denney said didn’t happen for his client.

"I think adults have an obligation to society and to our fellow people that we live with to let other people know that these things are going on so that we can shed light to try to bring these perpetrators to justice," Denney said.

To allow the district to respond 2 News reached out by phone and email around 11:30 a.m. on May 21.

We waited 24 hours for a response before driving up to the district.

2 News spoke with the superintendent. He said due to the pending litigation the district has no comment at this time.

Denney is suing the district for several forms of negligence and a lack of protection.

He's seeking monetary rewards.

