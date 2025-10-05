'I'm just grateful': Victory Church takes single parents to Tulsa State Fair for free

TULSA, Okla. — On Oct 5, Victory's single-parent ministry took more than 200 parents and children to the Tulsa State Fair for free. Maria Clinkscales with the church said they covered admission, food, and ride tickets to continue their annual tradition.

Crystal Boyles was one of the many parents who attended the fair for some fun and entertainment.

"I'm grateful, I'm just grateful, I'm just blessed," said Boyles.

KJRH

Boyles added that the trip meant more to her than just food and rides.

"It's not so much about the fair, but it's honestly about being able to get here and have that opportunity to be here," said Boyles.

Debbie Rentie also came to take her grandson to the fair.

"This is something I wanted to do that I didn't think I could do, but here I am," said Rentie

Maria Clinkscales, a single-parent ministry pastor, said seeing happy families was the best part.

"Just the joy and the smiles on their faces"

When 2 News was there in 2024, many parents said the trip was something their kids talked about for months.

"I'm happy to be here. I didn't think I was going to get that opportunity to be here," said Boyles.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

