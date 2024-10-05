Victory program helps 300 single-parent families attend Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — Victory Single Parent Ministry paid for admission for more than 300 families to attend the Tulsa State Fair for free.

Mychressa Ward and her 9-year-old son Zyion arrived at the fair ready for some fun.

“A strong church behind us to help provide for the single parents and the mothers and the families that couldn’t possibly do this on their own," said Ward.

Victory Church staff said families have been waiting for weeks for the chance to take their children to the state fair. They said the tradition has been going on for at least seven years.

Ward said there’s nothing like having fun with her son.

“I just feel so happy. I’m going to be yelling and screaming for him and everything. Oh my goodness, it's a good feeling," said Ward.

Pastor Maria Clinkscales helped organize the church outing.

“We just want them to know that we are here to hold up their arms, that they are not going through this life alone, and that the church is here to help," said Clinkscales.

Ward is thankful for the work of Victory Single Parent Ministry.

“I’m very grateful to be able to be a part of this experience with my son," said Ward.

Single Parent Ministry staff said next they will shift focus to get ready for their next event on Thanksgiving.

