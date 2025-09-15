'I'm just excited': Tulsa airport offers tours of new customs facility

TULSA, Okla. — In the Summer of 2026, Oklahoma travelers could fly to another country - straight from Tulsa. On Sep 15, airport staff held tours and provided updates on construction.

Airport staff told 2 News they're about 80% finished with TIA's new 45,000 square foot customs facility.

2 News met Rachel Dubrovin at the airport after getting a tour.

"It's good for Tulsa airport, then it's good for all of us, I think," said Dubrovin.

On the tour, the staff showed where people will go through screening, baggage claim, and where the big Tulsa signage will be.

"I think the more options that we have out of this airport, the better," said Dubrovin.

Dubrovin said saving time and potentially money was what she was most excited about.

"Making travel easier, this is all incredible, this is great news," said Dubrovin.

The current customs was built for 20 people or fewer and is only used for cargo or private charter flights.

Stephanie Chester with the airport said that once it's finished, travelers will be able to take flights to Cancun and the Caribbean.

"Being able to have those international destinations is something our community has been asking for," said Chester.

The new customs spot will be attached to TUL's existing building near concourse A. For Dubrovin, a little more patience and construction, and then she could be on an international vacation.

"Let's get more people in here, and let's fly them out internationally, and I'm just excited to see the new options," said Dubrovin.

