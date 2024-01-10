Tulsa airport expanding customs, international flights for travel next

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa International Airport announced plans to build a Federal Customs facility for commercial flights— that means travelers could soon fly to another country straight from TUL.

Josette Colepinnis is from Africa but lives in Tulsa after getting into the Tulsa Remote program. She told 2 News she's sick and tired of all the connecting flights she has to take to get to specific destinations from TUL.

"There's always Dallas - and then we'll have another connecting flight," she said. "To Africa, maybe, it would be three or four connecting flights."

Africa probably won't be in the picture any time soon, but Mexico and Caribbean locations are looking likely. TUL staff announced a 45,000 square foot customs facility has been designed and is a month out from construction.

"Mexico locations are the most likely and the most profitable for those airlines," said Kim Kuehler, TUL's Communications Manager. "Most likely, the first two would be Cancun and Cabos."

It'll allow for direct, international commercial flights at the airport - a first for TUL. Colepinnis can't wait, and she's got ideas for other destinations.

"The Caribbean would be awesome. France, Europe. I have family in the UK," Colepinnis said.

Remember, TUL already has a Customs facility for international flights, but it's only for cargo and private charter flights of 20 passengers or fewer. The new one will accommodate large commercial aircraft.

It'll be attached to TUL's existing building near Concourse A.

The Tulsa-based company Narrate did the design, and Flintco will do the construction.

It will cost $41 million to build the new Customs facility. The Federal Aviation Administration and Tulsa International Airport will pay for it.

Construction on the building will start next month. It's projected to open by Fall 2025.

