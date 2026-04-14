'If not now, when?': North Tulsa man fighting for more traffic safety as city makes changes

TULSA, Okla. — James Johnson has been advocating for safer road conditions near his home on Troost and Mohawk Boulevard for years.

2 News Oklahoma has previously spoken with him about what he hopes to see, with the latest developments having been the medians being taken off the road.

Police have responded to at least two accidents on the intersection and Johnson said his grandson died in one of them.

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Since the last time 2 News spoke with Johnson, the city has installed Deer Crossing signs and new rumble strips.

Johnson said many people speed on the street, so he bought official speed limit signs and put them on his fence, but the city told him to take them off, so now he has them on his trees.

“If you try to come and remove my signs in my yard, you're going to have a problem, major problem," said Johnson.

The city has heard Johnson’s concerns and has already taken steps to make the intersection safer.

The city confirmed in a statement that it will install a new traffic signal either late Spring or early Summer, and that this specific area of north Tulsa will be part of a new resurfacing project.

Still, Johnson said there are many things that haven't been addressed yet.

“We asked them for flashing speed limit signs, but they won't give us that," he said. "We asked them for three-way stop signs, but they won't give us that. We asked for speed bumps, but they won't give us that.”

Johnson said he’s not gonna stop fighting.

“If not now, when? If not me, then who?”

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