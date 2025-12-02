FOLLOWING UP: Mohawk Blvd. neighbor sees results

TULSA, Okla. — Construction equipment: a welcome sight on the corner of Troost and Mohawk Boulevard.

“I’m glad to see them here, but I’ll be even happier when the work is done,” James Johnson, who lives on the corner, said.

Johnson spent the last two-and-a-half years advocating for change on the road that runs in front of his house, after witnessing one car accident after another.

“I just want [city leaders] to treat North Tulsa, like they treat the rest of Tulsa,” Johnson said.

With December comes that wanted change. The city confirmed with 2 News, crews are preparing to remove the center medians on Mohawk, the medians Johnson calls a huge problem.

In the shadow of the cones, stands a cross, memorializing a fatal wreck nearby.

“Just do right. That’s all. That’s not a black thing, that’s not a white thing, but it is about being right. It is about doing right,” Johnson said.

The city also, confirming a resurfacing project is coming to the neighborhood. While they’re at it, Johnson says, improve the rumble strips.

“If they actually put ‘em, and made ‘em higher to where they’re supposed to serve, the purpose that they’re supposed to, it wouldn’t be a problem because the people would have to slow down and go over ‘em with care,” Johnson said.

For now, he will be glad to see the center medians gone.

