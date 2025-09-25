LISTENING: Tulsa man advocates for safety on Mohawk Blvd.

TULSA, Okla. — James Johnson is doing everything in his power to fix the problem right outside his house: cars speeding down Mowhawk Boulevard.

Johnson made homemade signs, reminding folks of the 30 MPH speed limit. He’s spoken for years at city council meetings and contacted 2 News Oklahoma’s Brodie Myers.

One effort, on the City of Tulsa’s part, is just feet away from Johnson’s house. A few rumble strips, meant to slow folks down.

“But when you run over ‘em now, as you can see … those people don’t slow down,” Johnson said.

It doesn’t seem to be working well. In fact, 2 News’ car drove over those rumble strips, and the crew didn’t notice them until Johnson pointed them out.

Johnson feels like the city is making greater strides to improve the area, but he’s still hoping for more.

As for the city, a spokesperson says the city has made efforts including, installing new lighting, striping, reflective tabs and signage. Adding a new traffic signal is going to Mowhawk and Peoria, and plans are in place for $2.8 million worth of improvements to the area.

Tulsa Police have responded to a slew of accidents in the area, at least one, recently, was fatal.

“[Police] see what’s happening. They see the signs that I put out here,” Johnson said, “Get more police patrol on this street.”

He also hopes city crews will remove a nearby center median, causing even more problems in his opinion.

“Until they remove those center medians, I’m not done. They sayin’ they’re gonna remove them here pretty quick. Well … we’ll see,” Johnson said.

