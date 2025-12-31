"I just want to make people laugh': Green Country kid goes viral, appears in NBC New Year's Eve special

TULSA, Okla. — A Green Country family got the experience of a lifetime after their young son's silly antics on the basketball court went viral, leading to an appearance in NBC's nationally aired New Year's Eve special.

6-year-old Joseph Watts acted blind during one of his basketball games and even played in slow motion. His dad DJ grabbed video from the stands, with the moment earning over 2 million TikTok likes.

"His whole thing was just to make people laugh, and that's just how he is," DJ Watts, Joseph's dad said. "Like if we hear our kids laughing, we know Joseph said something funny or did something funny."

Thanks to that moment, NBC flew the family out to New York City as part of their nationwide special called "A Toast to 2025."

"We were kind of culture shocked for sure," Watts said. "It was a ton of fun. They had him trying a bunch of viral things from this year. So him doing that, it was so much fun too."

Joseph's infectious personality shows in the special, and in a children's book written by his parents, called "Joseph and the Court of Characters, based on that viral video.

"Not only being able to inspire other kids through the books, but also my children getting to see themselves in the book and everything like that," Watts said. "That has been so much fun."

Joseph's book is available for purchase here.

Watts has also written a children's book about their daughter, which you can find on sale here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

