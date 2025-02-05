TULSA, Okla. — From Guthrie Green to City Hall, about a hundred Tulsans peacefully marked for everything from women's and immigrant's rights to racial justice and better education across the state.

The advocates showed up for the 'People United Walkout and March.'

People United Protest in downtown Tulsa

Among the crowd was Maria Acosta. The lifelong Jenks resident told 2 News she was using her voice to advocate for herself and others like her.

“Of course I’m a Hispanic woman, but I’m a Hispanic queer woman, so I’ve kind of got three of the minorities working against me," said Acosta."Women’s rights, queer rights, human rights, every right.”

Acosta was at the protest for immigrants near the Gathering Place earlier this month. Being a part of gatherings like this, she said, helps her feel seen.

"It's something kind of magical, just feeling like you're not alone," said Acosta.

Hundreds protest for human rights in 'People United Walkout and March'

Protesters in this specific march asked for city leaders to acknowledge their causes and stand with them.

This is just the latest in a string of protests nationwide and across Oklahoma in the last few weeks.

2 News was on Riverside as hundreds gathered to advocate for the rights of immigrants.

Police ask people to clear 31st & Riverside area following protest

As a black man, Darren Morten shared similar fears for those like him.

“I am gay, so I am scared a little bit. I’m not going to lie," said Morten. "They’re taking away rights from women, they're taking away rights from the transsexuals, who’s next?”

2 News asked Morten why it was important to him to be a part of things like the People United march.

“Because if we don’t, who will," he said. "Who’s going to fight if we not out here doing it?"

Candis Moore told 2 News she was at the state capital earlier in the month, raising concerns about these issues. She said her purpose at the march was to scream and advocate for her family.

Crowds gathered with signs in downtown Tulsa to protest actions of President Trump's administration.

“My son, he is on an IEP. That’s my wife, I’m gay. Our family matters. And my little girl, she’s only 12. Get your hands off her body,” said Moore.

While the crowd was passionate in their chanting, asking for better from lawmakers, this gathering aimed to unify all people.

“We need to come together as a community," said Morten. “We can’t let the people in power constantly cause divisiveness in the American people.”

