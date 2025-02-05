Watch Now
NewsLocal News

People United Protest in downtown Tulsa

IMG_1592.jpeg Crowds gathered with signs in downtown Tulsa to protest actions of President Trump's administration.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma IMG_1608.jpeg Crowds gathered with signs in downtown Tulsa to protest actions of President Trump's administration.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma IMG_1594.jpeg Crowds gathered with signs in downtown Tulsa to protest actions of President Trump's administration.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma IMG_1597.jpeg Crowds gathered with signs in downtown Tulsa to protest actions of President Trump's administration.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma IMG_1598.jpeg Crowds gathered with signs in downtown Tulsa to protest actions of President Trump's administration.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma IMG_1611.jpeg Crowds gathered with signs in downtown Tulsa to protest actions of President Trump's administration.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

People United Protest in downtown Tulsa

close-gallery
  • IMG_1592.jpeg
  • IMG_1608.jpeg
  • IMG_1594.jpeg
  • IMG_1597.jpeg
  • IMG_1598.jpeg
  • IMG_1611.jpeg

Share

Crowds gathered with signs in downtown Tulsa to protest actions of President Trump's administration.2 News Oklahoma
Crowds gathered with signs in downtown Tulsa to protest actions of President Trump's administration.2 News Oklahoma
Crowds gathered with signs in downtown Tulsa to protest actions of President Trump's administration.2 News Oklahoma
Crowds gathered with signs in downtown Tulsa to protest actions of President Trump's administration.2 News Oklahoma
Crowds gathered with signs in downtown Tulsa to protest actions of President Trump's administration.2 News Oklahoma
Crowds gathered with signs in downtown Tulsa to protest actions of President Trump's administration.2 News Oklahoma
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next