How Tulsa water main breaks get fixed, and how to report them

TULSA, Okla. — It's one of the least wonderful times of the year when a city gets hit with a winter wonderland and water main bursts at the same time.

In the case of Jan. 26, at least two spots along 21st Street were closed because of a break: close to the intersection at Lewis Avenue, and another at Hudson Avenue. Luckily, most surrounding businesses were closed, but traffic was impacted.



According to the City of Tulsa online portal, ten were reported by the end of the workday, and the city confirmed at least 15 breaks since the cold snap began Jan. 23.

You can check this interactive map showing where exactly the active breaks are and which ones have gotten crews assigned.

The numbers are actually a huge improvement from years past. In 2021, as many as 250 water main breaks plagued Tulsa in the span of two weeks.



Previous coverage>>> Tulsa neighborhoods without water service from main breaks

The city points out residents and business owners can report water main breaks at either 311 or Water Dispatch at (918) 596-9488.

