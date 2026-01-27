Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
24  WX Alerts 153  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

How Tulsa water main breaks get fixed, and how to report them

water main break tulsa snow.png
2 News Oklahoma
water main break tulsa snow.png
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — It's one of the least wonderful times of the year when a city gets hit with a winter wonderland and water main bursts at the same time.

In the case of Jan. 26, at least two spots along 21st Street were closed because of a break: close to the intersection at Lewis Avenue, and another at Hudson Avenue. Luckily, most surrounding businesses were closed, but traffic was impacted.

According to the City of Tulsa online portal, ten were reported by the end of the workday, and the city confirmed at least 15 breaks since the cold snap began Jan. 23.

You can check this interactive map showing where exactly the active breaks are and which ones have gotten crews assigned.

The numbers are actually a huge improvement from years past. In 2021, as many as 250 water main breaks plagued Tulsa in the span of two weeks.

The city points out residents and business owners can report water main breaks at either 311 or Water Dispatch at (918) 596-9488.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US