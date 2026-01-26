***EXTREME COLD WARNING FOR ALL OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA UNTIL NOON TODAY***

Extra layers and extra time needed this morning if you are having to head out. Temperatures in the single digits but wind chills below zero. By the afternoon, gradually clearing skies and highs in the low 20s.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with lows around 10°. Highs near 33°.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with lows around 6° and daytime highs just above freezing.

Back to partly cloudy skies on Thursday with lows around 14° and highs near 35°

Morning lows in the upper teens to begin Friday with highs in the mid 20s as we get another shot of frigid air.

Over the weekend, the cold air hangs around. Lows in the single digits (around 5°) Saturday and around 15° Sunday. Daytime highs on Saturday in the upper 20s and then mid 30s on Sunday.

Have a great week and stay warm!

