House bill could impose felony charges on DHS workers

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Department of Human Services employees could face felony kidnapping charges under a new bill.

State Representative Gabe Woolley drafted House Bill 1100, aimed at holding the state agency accountable.

While his family has their own history with DHS, the state representative said these issues aren't isolated to them.

“What actually motivated me to write this bill is to prevent what happened to us from happening to other families," said Woolley.

The bill calls for DHS to present 'clear and convincing evidence' in cases where the agency is keeping a child away from their families. That could include, but not be limited to, DNA, a testimony or a confession.

Woolley said this would make it so the judge would have to operate off of the legal standard being clear and convincing evidence before making any orders to remove a child from a home.

"We say we believe in innocence until proven guilty, but in reality, that's not always the case," said Woolley. "A lot of people are treated as guilty until they can prove themselves innocent, and I think removing someone's child in a situation where there is no evidence and they're not supposed to be removed is the most severe punishment life could bring you if you were a parent."

This bill would not be retroactive - so would not be able to go back and be used on old cases. It would not have any impact on the Woolley family's case.

Child advocate Teresa Teran has been involved in efforts to bring about change for agencies like DHS and Tulsa's Family Center for Juvenile Justice, among others.

While the petition for a grand jury investigation into DHS was denied, 2 News' Stef Manchen asked her if she felt this would bring about the reform they were seeking.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction," she replied. "In the grand scheme of things, the problem is way bigger than one bill will ever be, but if we can get one through, then maybe it will send the message that this Is what the state wants and this is what parents and families need.”

Since announcing the bill, Woolley said he has received a lot of feedback. Some has been positive, some has been negative, but he welcomes it all.

“I’m open to amending this bill to make changes as needed to get something across the aisle to protect children and families," he said. "If someone disagrees with it, I would love for them to come to me and let me know their disagreements.”

For more information on the bill, click here.

