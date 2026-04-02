MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A high-powered law firm is investigating the death of Ethan Dietz.

Dietz, who played basketball at Connors State College, died after getting a head injury during a game. His family believes he would be alive if he had received the right treatment.

WATCH: High-powered firm to investigate Connors State basketball game death

High-powered firm to investigate Connors State basketball game death

Dietz went to his dorm after the game, had seizures, and suffered from a brain bleed. He died later at a Tulsa hospital.

Attorneys for Krystal Dietz, Ethan’s mother, allege his pains were ignored by coaches, not evaluated, and they encouraged him to play the game while he continuously grabbed his head.

They say the medical examiner listed his cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with friends shortly after his November 2025 death. Landon Minnion met him in 8th grade, and he said he just wished he had one more chance to see his friend.

“I’m not a big crier, and it was a lot of crying,” he said.

“He touched a lot of lives, and he just brought light to the room,” said Amber Minnion, Landon’s mom.

A team of six* is taking on the case and investigating whether civil action is possible. The investigation is led by nationally recognized Chicago-based Romanucci and Blandin. That is the same law firm that won a $27 million settlement for the murder of George Floyd, a $98 million settlement in the death of Botham Jean, and, currently, represents the family of Renee Good, shot by an ICE agent.

They say they will be looking into policies, protocols, and the level of oversight of athletes.

In a statement, Krystal Dietz writes, in part, that “the motivation that keeps me upright is to protect another… from having to live the heartbreak.” She adds that he had the drive and dream of becoming a Division I player if he were given the time to achieve that goal.

Here is the full statement:

“It’s impossible to describe someone like Ethan in words because words can feel empty. I remember how true this felt after writing his obituary. I have 20 years of memories and story after story that show his character beyond simple words. Ethan was truly special, embodying kindness, joy, and authenticity. He helped others selflessly, like assisting a fallen woman or sharing his lunch with a classmate in need. His smile brightened every room, and he had a way of making everyone feel loved and heard. Ethan loved you in the deepest, most genuine way.

Ethan had a vision of becoming a Division I basketball player. He spent his summers training with both basketball and personal trainers. He fed his body like an athlete and drank only water and electrolytes. I remember checking his Life360 to make sure he was moving as he ran the bleachers and did calisthenics at his local high school’s football stadium at night. He grinded year-round to better himself for the upcoming season. He had the discipline, dedication, and work ethic required to see that kind of dream through, had he only been given the time.

For me, Ethan was my life and my purpose. I wanted to provide a life for him that would give him the best chance of success in the real world. He also motivated me to be the absolute best person I could be. He was my proudest achievement, my closest friend, and the reason I strived every day to do well. He brought me love and laughter daily, and I taught him responsibility and a work ethic. We paired well together.

November 22nd was the longest night of my life. My heart pounded, my head spun, and I was numb with fear during the entire four-hour drive to Tulsa. I remember how big the hospital seemed as a nurse walked me to his room. Alone with my son, hooked to so many machines, my world crumbled and I experienced a mother’s worst nightmare when hospital staff told me his condition was then unsurvivable. I remember thinking, ‘This happens to other people, not me and Ethan Dietz.’ People drove from all over Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas to see and pray for Ethan over the next couple of days. It was simultaneously the most horrific and beautiful experience, but what stood out the most was what Ethan meant to his people.

Every day I wake up, I remember the nightmare I am living. That is one of the worst truths I can imagine exists—that I am here, but my Ethan is not. It is a deep pain inside your body that steals your breath away and threatens never to give it back. I live with the constant feeling of wanting to crawl out of my skin, but I know I’m stuck. This is not something time heals; nor does it scab over or get easier. They say you learn to live alongside it, but today it still feels impossible. The motivation that keeps me upright is to protect another child, another mother, another athlete, another family, community, and friend from having to live the heartbreak those of us who were lucky enough to be loved by Ethan live every day.”

Connors State College sent 2 News this statement:

"Connors State College's top priority at this time remains caring for Ethan's family, the team and the CSC community as they continue to mourn this heartbreaking loss. The college is unaware of any active or pending litigation related to this matter and is unable to comment on any potential claim."

*The legal team includes Michael E. Holden, Senior Partner, and Michael D. Cerasa, Partner and Benjamin A. Berman, Senior Attorney of Romanucci and Blandin, Atttorneys Chad W.P. Kelliher and Andrea R. Rust of Fulmer Sill and Attorney Maxey Scherr of Scherr Law Firm.

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