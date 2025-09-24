'He was the heart and soul': Pokes fans react to Gundy firing

STILLWATER, Okla. — The leadership of Oklahoma State football is officially under construction.

Twenty-one years of Mike Gundy at the helm of the orange and black has come to an end, lasting longer than the cashier at Cowboy Corner convenience store has been alive.



"We've always been good when I was a fan going to Tulsa, but once I got up here (as a student) it's just been- the football's been kind of sad," OSU freshman Jaxson Grimes told 2 News.

"Even at halftime when you got the student section chanting, 'Fire Gundy,' I mean it's kind of clear that it's probably eventually going to happen," OSU student and fellow native Tulsan Grant Pinkstaff said. "But it's still shocking, you know, for how much he's done for this school."

The abrupt conclusion after such a storied tenure is not a shock to OSU student Carson Tucker, who witnessed Gundy's final two losses.

"It was bad to watch," Tucker said. "I mean, it looked no different than when I went to Eugene to watch us play Oregon. And Oregon's a good football team. No disrespect to Tulsa, but that should never be (the) case."

The uneasiness among Cowboys faithful is likely to continue, though, sophomore Aerion Morgan said.

"We've already lost four-star running back commit (Jenks HS senior Kaydin Jones), so Gundy definitely had some kind of pull," Morgan said. "He was the heart and soul, so I guess we've got to see where we go from there. Hopefully we do have a good plan though."

As for a potential new head Cowboy Tucker said he already has a coach he's pushing for with ties to the university.

"I think we should hire Zac Robinson, the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator," Tucker said. "His mom is actually our house mom for our fraternity house and (I've) heard a lot of good things about that guy."

