OUT: Mike Gundy fired as head coach of Oklahoma State, sources say

STILLWATER, Okla. — Mike Gundy is out at Oklahoma State, according to sources close to the team.

The move comes after a historic loss in Stillwater to the University of Tulsa on Sept. 19. The last time OSU lost to TU was in 1998, and the last time they lost to TU at home was 1951.

WHO IS MIKE GUNDY?

Gundy, an Oklahoma native, played football at OSU in college.

He became the starting quarterback midway through his freshman year and became the all-time leading passer in Oklahoma State and Big Eight Conference history. In four seasons, Gundy threw 49 touchdowns and 7,997 yards, including 2,106 yards in 1987 and 2,163 in 1988.

He led the Cowboys to bowl wins in the 1987 Sun Bowl and 1988 Holiday Bowl, aided by two Hall of Fame running backs: Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders. He also led OSU to two 10-win seasons.

He graduated in 1990. Gundy was hired in 2005 and is the 22nd head coach in OSU football history.

Gundy coached the Cowboys to five New Year’s Six bowl games since the 2009 season. The Pokes appeared in the 2010 Cotton Bowl, the 2012 Fiesta Bowl, the 2014 Cotton Bowl, the 2016 Sugar Bowl, and the 2022 Fiesta Bowl.

Oklahoma State was one of only three teams in the FBS to post a winning season every year from 2006-23, joining Boise State and Wisconsin. All of those seasons came under Mike Gundy. He is one of only 10 coaches in college football history to produce 18 straight winning seasons at one school.

Entering the 2025 season, Oklahoma State has been ranked in the top 15 of the Associated Press poll in 15 of the past 17 seasons and has posted 10-win seasons in eight of the past 15 years.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Speculation about his tenure at the university began this season and intensified after the loss to the University of Tulsa.

No official word on the next steps from OSU yet, but 2 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

