GROWING UP WITH THE POPE: Tulsa Catholic leader shares close ties to Pope Leo

TULSA, Okla. — Not many can say they grew up with the pope.

But Br. Jack Hibbard can.

“The two of us went to the same gammar school, parish grammar school in Chicago," said Br. Hibbard. “I just thought wow when I saw it come up on the TV today. Because I know him. I know who he is.”

When the white smoke billowed out of the Sistene Chapel chimney, Br. Jack said he was in shock. He said he couldn't believe who walked out onto the balcony - little Robert Prevost, who he knew from elementary school.

Andrew Medichini/AP Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025.

“I jumped out of the chair and looked closely at the tv, you know, to see if this is what I’m really seeing kind of a thing. It’s hard to put into words the feelings I felt inside when I saw this, you know, it was emotional.”

They grew up in a suburb of the windy city, Dolton, IL. That's about 30 minutes south of downtown Chicago.

They attended St. Mary of Assumption Church, four years apart. Prevost a first grader, and Br. Jack a fifth grader.

“I still remember him as the first grader who would come into the classroom every once and a while," said Br. Jack. "His family was real big in the parish.”

But their crossover doesn't end there.

Br. Jack serves as Prior for Cascia Hall Preparatory School, the same school where Prevost was on the school board from 1999-2001.

Local News TULSA TIES: Pope Leo XIV's work with Green Country community KJRH Digital

With Pope Leo XIV making history as the first American to lead the Catholic Church, everyone is burning to know more about the Chicago native.

2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen asked Br. Jack to share more about that first grader he knew all those years ago, and how he think's he'll do at leading the faithful.

“He’s a wonderful man, he’s very kind, very caring, gentle, listens, doesn’t jump to conclusions," he said. "I think he’s going to be awesome in this position as pope and hopefully see the church continue to move on to where it needs to go to today.”

When we asked him about the new pontiff's younger age, Br. Jack said it's encouraging. He's hopeful for fresh ideas, and the possibility of a new, younger crowd being drawn into the faith.

Pope Leo, also not on many people's radar for who would step into Pope Francis's shoes. Br. Jack said he considered Prevost, but wasn't sure the time was right.

Local News

“Because he’s only just in the position as cardinal, and the work he was doing for Pope Francis at the time… although I had every confidence in the world that he could do it, but I just thought next time.”

But, as always, the Holy Spirit had other plans.

As someone who's known him his whole life, Br. Jack shared his perspective of what the world can expect from Pope Leo as he settles in to Vatican City.

“Hopefully things are going to continue to move forward, but they have to be in a special way, they have to be in Leo’s way. And I know he’s probably going to take the same kind of care and steps that Francis had begun.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

