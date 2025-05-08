TULSA TIES: Pope Leo XIV's work with Green Country community

TULSA, Okla. — Learning the new Pope is an American shocked Catholics across the country.

It hits even closer to home for Green Country Catholics because of his past work with Cascia Hall in Tulsa.

Robert Francis Prevost of Chicago is now Pope Leo XIV.

Cascia's Director of Advancement told 2 News Rev. Robert Prevost, a.k.a Pope Leo XIV, served on its school board from 1999 to 2001 under his role as Prior Provincial of the Province of Our Mother of Good Counsel.

The school released a statement about how the school celebrated the election today:

Today is a joyous occasion for Catholics throughout the world as U.S. Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost becomes the first American pope, choosing the name Pope Leo XIV. Here at Cascia Hall, celebrations took place as students, faculty, and staff watched the announcement via live stream from St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican.



As a Catholic Augustinian school within the Midwest province, we celebrate this historic moment with gratitude. Pope Leo, a fellow Augustinian, carries with him the wisdom and spirit of St. Augustine, and we are filled with joy knowing that the Holy Spirit has called him to this sacred mission.



Pope Leo is from Chicago, where he spent the early part of his career working for the Augustinians. He served on the Cascia Hall Board of Directors from 1999-2001 as Prior Provincial. Headmaster Fr. Philip Cook, O.S.A., says, “We take great pride in knowing that someone who exemplifies the Augustinian values of unity, love, and the pursuit of truth, has been appointed as the new leader of the Universal Church.”



We rejoice in God’s providence and pray for many blessings upon Pope Leo and the entire Church, and we look forward to the tremendous impact this will have on our Catholic faith and our students.

The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma elaborated on the ties.

Our New Holy Father has Tulsa Connection!



Not only is Cardinal Robert Prevost, who became Pope Leo XIV on Thursday after being selected by his fellow Cardinals, the first American Pontiff, but he also has a direct connection to Tulsa.



An Augustinian priest, then Fr. Robert Prevost, OSA, previously served on the Board of Directors at Tulsa’s Cascia Hall Preparatory School.



“With great joy and heartfelt celebration, we offer our warmest congratulations to Pope Leo XIV as the new leader of the Universal Church,” said the school in a statement issued on social media Thursday afternoon. “This historic moment fills our hearts with hope and gratitude. As a Catholic Augustinian school within the Midwest province, we celebrate this historic moment with deep pride and gratitude.”



Fr. Prevost previously served as Prior Provincial of the Province of Our Mother of Good Counsel, as pictured in the photo dated Sept. 13, 1999.

2 News will hear more from local church leaders this afternoon. We will update this story when we learn more.

