Greenwood community prepares for annual Juneteenth festival

The Juneteenth on Greenwood festival kicks off Friday with a new prayer walk, live music, art, food, and a mobile mental health clinic.

The Juneteenth holiday commemorates the final emancipation of enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865. That day, more than 250,000 enslaved people learned they were finally free.

The festival will kick off Friday morning with something new this year — a prayer walk beginning at 8 a.m. at the corner of Greenwood and Archer.

The festival aims to bring people together through music, art, and food to celebrate freedom.

Lauren Corbitt Evans, Tulsa Juneteenth executive director, said the event also features a new community engagement host this year.

"We added a community engagement host this year, so we wanted people to really be able to get in touch with what we're doing on the stage and kind of make that connection, bridge the gap between the people in the audience and what's happening on stage, and so he'll be doing some of that crowd interaction and we're really excited about that, but we have T Rush, Jericho Wortham, so many really great names, Jay Friday. Uh, that are Tulsa locals and are really gonna give us an amazing show." Corbitt Evans said.

A vendor will also be setting up a mobile clinic at the festival, promoting the importance of mental health.

A full schedule of the weekend's events is available on our website.

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