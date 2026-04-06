Green Country voters head to the polls April 7

INOLA, Okla. — Voters across Green Country will head to the polls on April 7th to decide on school bond packages for several districts, including Tulsa, Inola, and Pryor public schools.

Inola Public Schools is asking residents to approve a $60 million bond package. The latest version of the bond is split into two different propositions, each sitting at about $30 million. The funds would cover new classrooms, facility renovations, and technology upgrades.

This is not the first time the proposal has gone up for approval. In January of last year, a similar bond that was roughly $3 million heavier failed because resident taxes would have increased 10%. A slightly smaller bond failed a second time in November.

For the current package, if only one proposition passes, the tax increase will be 5%. If both pass, taxes will go up 10%.

Tulsa Public Schools will also have a bond package vote on Tuesday, totaling more than half a billion dollars. If approved, that funding would go toward instruction materials, athletics, technology upgrades, and transportation. The Tulsa bond would not raise taxes if passed.

For any school bond in Oklahoma to pass, it must receive at least 60 percent of the vote.

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