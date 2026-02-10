Green Country voters head to polls for local elections featuring historic Bartlesville bond

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Voters across Green Country head to the polls today for local elections featuring school bonds, board races, and municipal leadership contests. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Bartlesville, residents will decide on a historic $35 million bond package that requires no tax increase for citizens. The proposal dedicates more than half of its funding—53%—to streets, bridges, and drainage improvements.

"We were looking back recently. There's about $109 million since 1999, and so that gives you kind of an idea of what $35 million represents over the next five years. That's a huge investment," Bartlesville City Manager Michael Bailey said. "We typically have a pretty good amount of this going towards streets, but this is 53% of the total project. So this is probably the largest percentage that we put towards streets."

The bond package includes five propositions covering parks and recreation, public safety, and economic and capital sales taxes. All street projects are selected by a citizen street and traffic committee.

Bailey said the city is reinvesting in what makes Bartlesville great through this comprehensive infrastructure upgrade.

Voters can check their polling locations and view complete ballot information through the Oklahoma Voter Portal. Valid identification is required to vote, including either a county election board voter identification card or photo ID.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

