Glenpool police evacuating some homes after possible pipe bomb found

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Glenpool police are investigating a possible pipe bomb in the neighborhood north of 141st Street between Elwood and Hickory Street.
Police are evacuating homes in the area, with around 10 homes being affected.
"After a report of a possible bomb in the back seat of a car, GPD responded and determined the device was a credible threat. OHP’s bomb disposal squad has been called in and will evaluate the device and determine further action," police said.
2 News will update you as we learn more.
