Tulsa Police recover several explosive devices from a car

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police received a call from an employee of a muffler shop who noticed something suspicious on a car that was towed to the location near E Admiral and N Trenton Ave.
The Tulsa Bomb Squad found 10 explosive devices. They were recovered from a car without detonating, according to TPD.
The ATF confirmed the explosives were rendered safe.
