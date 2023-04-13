Tulsa Police recover several explosive devices from a car

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police received a call from an employee of a muffler shop who noticed something suspicious on a car that was towed to the location near E Admiral and N Trenton Ave.

The Tulsa Bomb Squad found 10 explosive devices. They were recovered from a car without detonating, according to TPD.

The ATF confirmed the explosives were rendered safe.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --