Tulsa Police recover several explosive devices from a car

Posted at 7:51 PM, Apr 12, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police received a call from an employee of a muffler shop who noticed something suspicious on a car that was towed to the location near E Admiral and N Trenton Ave.

The Tulsa Bomb Squad found 10 explosive devices. They were recovered from a car without detonating, according to TPD.

The ATF confirmed the explosives were rendered safe.

 

