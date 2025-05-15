GAS PASSED: Broken Arrow gas line break causes traffic headache, but no danger

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Oklahoma Natural Gas told 2 News a third-party contractor accidentally snapped a gas line along County Line Road on May 14, closing the road for up to a mile for much of the day.

"Fortunately a nice southernly(sic) wind has helped dissipate the gas," Broken Arrow fire battalion chief Jeremy Roberts said. "And so, no immediate danger other than shutting down the roadway so that we don't have any cars going through."

The shutdown, not the gas, was a big headache at end of the work and school day for thousands of commuters like Cori Corgill, who picked up her son, Noah, from football practice.

"We could see that everyone was having to turn around," Corgill said. "And so I guess we just have to go around and I guess the block around maybe to get around to the neighborhood. I'm hoping I have gas when I get home. I'm assuming it could possibly be turned off so I'm not looking forward to cold showers."

Fortunately, Oklahoma Natural Gas said service was not disrupted. Its spokesperson said no injuries were reported from the line break.



The repair process literally hit close to home for Taylor Tapp, who came back after work to ONG personnel working on her property a quarter mile south of the break.

"This is just my second year living here. Never seen anything like this," Tapp said.

ONG confirmed an expected finish time of late night on May 14, which would finally fully reopen County Line Road at 51st Street.

