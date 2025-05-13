Tulsa's Southern Hills Country Club to host 2032 PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. — The PGA Championship is coming back to Tulsa in 2032.

This return makes Southern Hills Country Club the first venue to host the Championship six times.

“This is a thrilling day for the city of Tulsa,” said Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols. “The 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club was an incredible showcase of our city, people and capabilities, and we will be bigger and better in 2032. This is a result of collaboration and hard work between the City of Tulsa, the Tulsa Sports Commission and Southern Hills, and when hard work and collaboration pay off, they pay off well. Allow me to be the first to say to the PGA, their athletes, and their fans, welcome back to Tulsa.”

The last time the PGA tournament was in Tulsa was in 2022.

Local News Southern Hills Country Club to host 2022 PGA Championship

“I am very excited for Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma to get another chance to shine on an international stage,” said Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. “The fact that no club has hosted a PGA Championship more than Southern Hills Country Club speaks to the quality of the club, the city and the state, and it is a tremendous honor to see the PGA bring their championship back to Oklahoma. When we have a spot on the world stage, we make the most of it, and the 2032 PGA Championship will be no different.”

PGA of America President Don Rea Jr., PGA Master Professional and Owner/Operator of August Ranch Golf Club (Arizona) called Tulsa “a first-class community” and Southern Hills a “world-renowned golf course” in a release from the PGA.

“Tulsa Regional Tourism and the Tulsa Sports Commission are honored to play a role in bringing the PGA Championship back to Tulsa,” said Sarah Inboden, Tulsa Regional Tourism Vice President of Experience and Events. “One of the world’s premier events at one of the world’s premier clubs is a perfect match, and we cannot wait to provide an experience for fans and players alike that they will never forget.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

