SCHOOL SAFETY: Green Country districts add safety measures, warning for drivers

TULSA, Okla. — Safety is on the top of my mind this week as kids begin to head back to school. Green Country districts are continuing to evolve their procedures, with safety being looked at in and out of the classroom.

In Broken Arrow's August board of education meeting, two new safety resource officer positions were approved, along with three crossing guards.

This is a continued partnership between the district and the city of Broken Arrow.

The district said the SRO's will be dedicated to BAPS with all police resources available.

This is something the district said will only further their safety and security team.

"The kids get to know them, they get to know the kids, there’s relationship building, that’s done right now with the security officers and the staff, and now they’ll have the officers right there, which is always a good thing," said Jeff Martin, the director of security at BAPS.

He said while only two officers will be dedicated to the schools, they’ll have a full fleet behind them.

It’s not only the BAPS looking at safety, and districts across Green Country urge drivers to be aware.

Best Safety Practices:



Always assume a kid at a crosswalk may cross at the wrong time.

Take it slow when driving in school zones

Don’t use your phone.

Be mindful of high traffic times when students walk to and from school.

Police departments said they’re more than happy to say good morning to you with some party lights on if you don’t follow school zone rules.

